Darrell "Dean" Schlater, 84, of Exira, passed away the evening of Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Exira Care in Exira.

Dean was born Dec. 11, 1934, at his parent's home in Greeley Township in Audubon County. He is the son of Grover Benjamin Schlater and Eunice Alleene Peppers. He grew up and lived in Exira all his life, where he and his wife Barbara raised their family. Dean served our country in the army for 18 months, during that time he was based in Korea as a patrolmen. Dean owned and operated the Exira Bakery for many years, where he made buns and rolls for schools, and also sold to the public. After his career in the bakery, he worked construction for Henningsen's in Atlantic for many years.

Dean was an avid dog lover and also enjoyed fishing at Lakeview. He was well known for his love of sitting on his porch and drinking coffee and waving to people as they went by.

He is survived by his three children; son, Steve (Lee) Schlater of Orlando, Fla., daughter, Darla (Rich) Hansen of Atlantic, and daughter, Cherie (Kevin) Petty of Exira; his grandchildren; Justin, Jenah, Jamie Schlater; Tara (Andrew) Martin, Kyle (Ali) Hansen, special grandchild and buddy Brandon "Big Boy" Petty, Danny (Emily) Petty; his great-grandkids, Torrence Ruiz, Everlee and Leyton Hansen; his sister, Barb (Doug) Schwaller; a sister-in-law, Julie Schlater; and lots of nieces and nephews.

Dean is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Madison) Schlater in 2004; his parents; twin brother, Darwin and his brother Ron.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a .

An open visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.

The funeral service for Dean will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Exira Christian Church in Exira with burial in the Exira Cemetery.

Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at





