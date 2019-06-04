Daisha D. Rasmussen, 40, of Atlantic, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 7 from 2 – 4 p.m. with memorial services immediately following at 4 p.m. at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home, Atlantic.
Memorials may be made to the family for designation at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on June 4, 2019