Service Information Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic 1804 East 7th Street Atlantic , IA 50022 (712)-243-4111 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic 1804 East 7th Street Atlantic , IA 50022 Memorial service 4:00 PM Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic 1804 East 7th Street Atlantic , IA 50022 Obituary

Daisha D. Rasmussen, 40, of Atlantic, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

She was born Oct. 24, 1978, in Elkader, to Rodney and Patty (Palas) Pritchard. She grew up in Monona, and attended and graduated from MFL Mar-Mac High School in Monona, in 1997. She also attended Hamilton Business School in Cedar Rapids.

Daisha married Kelly Rasmussen April 1, 2011, in Las Vegas, Nev..

She provided day care services in Atlantic. Children provided great joy to her; something anyone could tell from the extra mile she took with her daycare achieving advanced certifications. She loved to travel and take daytrips and adventures with her boys, Keegan and Kaden, nieces and nephews. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and served as a Sunday school teacher. Daisha was a skilled swimmer. She also liked to garden, read and cook. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and keeping up with those too far away to visit often.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Walter and Maggie Pritchard and Glenn and LaNida Palas; and five uncles, Don Palas, Stan Palas, Amos Pritchard, Robert Pritchard and Richard Pritchard.

Daisha is survived by her husband, Kelly Rasmussen of Atlantic; her sons, Keegan and Kaden Osborn of Atlantic; her dog, Kenworth; her parents, Rodney and Patty Pritchard of Monona; a brother, Joel (Jen) Pritchard of Altoona; a sister, Esley Henkes of Lansing; her parents-in-law, Roger and Sue Muri of Atlantic; father-in-law, David Rasmussen of Atlantic; sister-in-law, Kristi (Jeff) Dickey of La Vista, Neb.; aunts and uncles, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her god parents, Chuck (Sandi) Frein and Gary (Rita) Pritchard.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 7 from 2 – 4 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following at 4 p.m. at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Memorials may be made out to the family for designation at a later date.

Memorials may be made out to the family for designation at a later date.

Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements.





