Dale Dean Rush

Dale Dean Rush Obituary
Dale Dean Rush, 90, died Feb. 1, 2020, at his home in Griswold. He was born April 19, 1929, southeast of Griswold.
A memorial service for Dale will be on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10:30 a.m., at the Central Church of Christ in Griswold. There will be no visitation. Interment will be in the Pleasant Township Cemetery, south of Griswold.
Survivors include his wife Norma "Smiley" Rush.
Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 4, 2020
