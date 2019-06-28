Dale Hemminger, 71, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 30 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Harlan. Family will greet friends on Sunday, June 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Harlan.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 1 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Harlan
Military Rites will be held following the funeral. Burial will be held at a later date.
Survivors include his wife Pat Hemminger of Harlan, and mother Jean Hemminger of Harlan.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on June 28, 2019