Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak. Visitation will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll from 1 – 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences

Dale Joseph Langenfeld, 64, of Exira and formerly of Vail died on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Kavanagh House Hospice in Des Moines.Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak. Visitation will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll from 1 – 2 p.m. on Saturday.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolencesmay be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 29, 2019

