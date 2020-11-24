Richard Dale Kralik was born Nov. 5, 1934, the son of Frank Arnold and Bessie Pearl (Starry) Kralik in Adair County. He passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the Heritage House in Atlantic at the age of 86.
Dick and started school in Nevinville, then a year spent in Adair and finished his schooling in Cumberland. After high school, he served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was called back a second time. He worked for Dr. Bond and Denham as a veterinary assistant and later for the Co-op and then drove a truck.
Dick was a member of the Cumberland United Methodist Church and the Lions Club. He enjoyed traveling, scrap book of cars as a young boy which he still has.
He was preceded in death by his parents; great niece, Jenna Petersen; and great nephew, Ryan Petersen.
He is survived by his sister, Arlene Petersen; nephews, Brent and Greg Petersen; great niece, Katie (Petersen) Straitother; other relatives and friends.
Public graveside services will be held at the Bohemian National Cemetery, rural Prescott on Monday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. Pastor Casey Pelzer will officiate the service.
Open visitation without the family present will be held on Sunday, Nov. 29 at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena from noon to 5 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the Cumberland United Methodist Church.
The Steen Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.