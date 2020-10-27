Dale Leo Haupert, 76, of Atlantic, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.
There will be an open visitation starting at 1 p.m. with family present from 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic.
Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery, Atlantic.
Hockenberry Family Care is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.