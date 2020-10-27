1/
Dale L. Haupert
Dale Leo Haupert, 76, of Atlantic, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.
There will be an open visitation starting at 1 p.m. with family present from 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic.
Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery, Atlantic.
Hockenberry Family Care is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 27, 2020.
