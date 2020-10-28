1/1
Dale Leo Haupert
Dale Leo Haupert, 76, from Atlantic, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Dale was born June 22, 1944, in Alton to Jacob and Hilda (Pottebaum) Haupert. He grew up in Alton graduating from St. Mary's High School. He lived in LeMars, prior to moving to Atlantic in January of 1967.
Dale enlisted in the Army National Guard in July of 1962 serving a year of active duty and seven years in the Guard being honorably discharged in March of 1970.
On Dec. 2, 1966, he married Shirley Westhoff in LeMars.
He spent the majority of his career in the meat industry. Dale worked for Harker's Wholesale Meats earlier then was a co-owner of the Fireside Lounge in Atlantic. He then spent the rest of his career owning the Atlantic Locker until his retirement in 2017.
He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic and a previous member of the Elks Lodge also in Atlantic. Recently he enjoyed volunteering at the Atlantic Food Pantry.
Dale was an avid outdoorsman, especially when it came to hunting, trapping or fishing. He also enjoyed playing cards but mostly spending time with his family.
Preceding Dale in death were his parents, Jacob and Hilda Haupert; an infant son, Michael Wade Haupert; siblings, Ardelle Colabello, Lorraine Haupert and Elaine Haupert; brother-in-law, Frank Colabello; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Haupert.
Those family members left to cherish his memory are his wife, Shirley Haupert of Atlantic; sons, Tim (Jody) Haupert of Cherokee, Scott Haupert of Council Bluffs, and Kurt (Tebra) Haupert of Atlantic; grandchildren, Shiann, Amber (Eddie), Josh, Ashley (Logan), Brittney, Jacob, Kelsey and Keyla (JC); great-grandchildren, Owen, Oakley, Ainsley, Kinzley and Carley; siblings, Dennis (Dianne) Haupert of Soddy Daisy, Tenn., Jerry Haupert of Sioux City, Judy (Ron) Green of Aurora, Colo. and Jeanne (Dave) Chevalier of Webster, Minn.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the Atlantic Food Pantry, Atlantic.
There will be an open visitation starting at 1 p.m. with family present from 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic.
Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery, Atlantic.
Hockenberry Family Care is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
