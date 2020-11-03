Dale Manvel Nelson, 87, of rural Brayton, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.
Dale Manvel Nelson, son of Manvel and Lydia (Marcusen) Nelson, was born July 31, 1933, in San Juan Capistrano, (Orange County), Calif.
He attended grade school in Audubon, Country School Jackson #6, then graduated with the Audubon class of 1951. Following graduation, Dale was a truck driver for Petersen Brothers until he joined the Marine Corp in 1953. He received his draft notice and joined the Army in January 1954. He attended basic training at Fort Riley, Kansas, and Fort Bliss, Texas, before being assigned to Government Island in San Francisco Bay. He was then assigned to the US Weather Bureau at Oakland, Calif., airport where he stayed until his discharge in January of 1956.
During this time, Dale was offered an appointment to the West Point Military Academy. For 10 years, he received this offer, but turned it down in favor of marriage and a farming career. Dale was honored to take the Honor Flight to Washington DC, which he was able to take with his brother, son, and a nephew in 2013.
Dale was married to Linda A. Sorensen on Nov. 27, 1954. They lived in Alameda, Calif., before returning to Iowa in 1956. Dale and Linda lived several places east of Elk Horn before moving west of Brayton where Jay currently lives.
Dale always said that Linda was his #1 teammate, taking care of livestock, running machinery, doing bookwork, as well as cook, and the mother of four children.
Linda passed away in January of 1991 from cancer.
Dale served as a board member and treasurer of Audubon County Farm Bureau. Dale was also a member of the Audubon County FHA, a member of the Audubon County Pork Producers, board member and president of the Audubon Co-op. After the Audubon County Co-op merger with West Central, he served seven years on the West Central Board. He was a member of the Elk Horn Lutheran Church, where he served on the board and was president of the congregation. Dale was also a member of the Brayton American Legion Post #350.
Dale spent several winters in Arizona, loving to play golf and playing cards. He was proud of his three grandsons who served in the military.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; his parents; father and mother-in-law, John F. and Veneta Sorensen; and a great-grandson, Harley Hollingsworth.
Dale is survived by his four children, Jill (Wes) Corsbie of Des Moines, Jana Halstead of Greenville, Mich., Jean (Kevin) Hinners of rural Elk Horn, and Jay (Shelli) of rural Atlantic (Brayton area), IA; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Martin (Shirley) Nelson of Elk Horn, Lyle (Dorothy) Nelson of Elk Horn, and Gary (Sherry) Nelson of San Marco, Texas; a sister, Janis (Larry) Fajen of Elk Horn; nine nieces and nephews and many friends and extended family.
Open visitation will be from noon – 7 pm, Thursday, Nov. 5 at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic.
There will be a private family graveside service at the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery in Elk Horn.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.