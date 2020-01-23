|
|
|
Dale N. Anderson, 95, of Topeka, Kan., formerly of Atlantic, died at the House at Midland Care on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. He was born in Atlantic, on Jan. 6, 1925.
Funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church, Klasse Chapel, 600 SW Topeka Blvd, on Monday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. Cremation will follow with a private family inurnment to be held at a later date. Dale will lie in state at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Street, on Sunday, Jan. 26. The family will greet friends from 3 until 6 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to the- "Dale Anderson/KTWU Internship Fund" c/o Washburn University Foundation, 1729 SW MacVicar Ave, Topeka, Kan. 66604, or Shawnee County Historical Society's Historic Ritchie House, PO Box 2201, Topeka, Kan. 66601, or Midland Care Hospice House, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kan, 66606.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020