Dallas L. Munch, 91, of Exira, died Nov. 4, 2020 at the Exira Care Center in Exira.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside Service will be held Thursday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Inurnment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to the graveside service.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

