Dan "Deacon" Grover, 71, of Atlantic, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
A meal and party to honor Deacon's Last Ride will be held from 1 – 3 p.m., Sunday, July 14 at Walnut AMVETS Post #45, 303 Antique City Drive, Walnut.
Inurnment, with military honors, will be held at the Iowa Veteran's Cemetery, near Adel, at 11 a.m., Monday, July 15. A procession through Atlantic will begin at 9:30 a.m. from Roland Funeral Home. The family requests casual or Harley attire be worn to honor Dan at both services.
Survivors include his wife, Connie.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Dan's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on July 10, 2019