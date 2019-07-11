Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dan "Deacon" Grover. View Sign Service Information Roland Funeral Services 204 E 5th St Atlantic , IA 50022 (712)-243-5492 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Walnut AMVETS Post #45 303 Antique City Drive Walnut , IA View Map Inurnment 11:00 AM Iowa Veteran's Cemetery near Adel , IA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dan "Deacon" Grover, 71, of Atlantic, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

Danny Lee Grover was born on Jan. 25, 1948, in Atlantic, the son of Clifford Truman and Nicki Louise (Nichols) Grover. He was the oldest of his three siblings and there may have been a time or two that his mom and dad were not pleased with the things he taught them. One of those was teaching his sister to ride the Bridgestone 90 motorcycle through the timber. The four of them created many memories growing up and spent countless hours on the sandbars in the Nishnabotna River. His love of football started at a young age and he continued to play through high school. Dan graduated from Atlantic High School in 1966. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy, where he was assigned to the Albany & Orion; working as a shipfitter during Vietnam. During his second enlistment, Dan earned a Navy Ministry Certificate and took culinary courses; Dan was honorably discharged in 1973.

On Jan. 21, 1968, he was united in marriage to Ruth Rozelle. The couple were blessed with three daughters, Elisa, Dodi and Tracie. They lived in California and Connecticut where he worked as a security guard for the Philadelphia Eagles, Elvis (whom he met) and Meatloaf. In July of 1983, the family moved to Missouri Valley, where he received minister training from his church and later served as a minister to the same congregation.

On Oct. 14, 1988, he was united in marriage to Connie (Cushman) Ellison in Atlantic. While in Atlantic, he worked at American Buildings for 17 years and Imperial Clevite, now Mahle, for 17 years, in addition to going into business with his best friend, Royce Rudy and operating Rudy and Grover painting for a number of years. Dan and Connie enjoyed hosting an all-out Halloween Party complete with costumes, bonfires, and hayrack rides every year on the Nishnabotna River. Dan and Connie's kids have fond memories of mini-vacations to the Oak Creek in Omaha and Western Hotel in Council Bluffs and camping trips; a few of their favorite camping spots being Lake Anita, Littlefield in Exira, and Lake Icaria in Corning. Throughout their marriage, the couple looked forward to camping at the same places they enjoyed with their kids and their motorcycle rides every Sunday, always staying close to home and no specific destination. His love of motorcycles led to many bike rallies for the two of them, and he was just as supportive with Connie's car shows. Dan was an active member of ABATE, serving in office and as a coordinator. One of his favorite annual events was held in Hooper, Neb.; never to be missed.

If you knew Dan you knew his love of storytelling; some of his best being told around the campfire. He had the ability to give richly descriptive accounts numerous times, embellishing here and there so that you were wondering more and more if the story was true. He was proud of his long, flowing hair and was very protective of his hairbrush; one Navy review stated he was constantly pushing the limits of their hair length regulations. It was rare if you visited his home and he didn't have the remote control in hand or within arms' reach; sometimes giving it a piece of his mind. Dan routinely bought scratch off tickets and they were also a gift he received often from family; always dreaming of winning it big. If you ever wanted to know the weather, Dan was your guy; giving you the detailed run down complete with percentages for that day and the days ahead. He loved his family and had the ability to make them laugh; whether it be with his stories or routinely mixing up the name of places, examples being Chicken Ranch, Silver Spoon, or Pro Bass. Dan looked forward to getting together with family and attending the grandkids soccer games.

Dan is survived by his wife, Connie; children, Elisa (Chip) Landgraf, Dodi (Dale) Rosanske, Tracie (Bruce) Burton, Christie (Rich) Holtz, Duane Ellison, and Lindsey (Nathan) Kinney; grandchildren, Nicole Harsh, Brandon Landgraf, Ashley Rosanske, Mason (Brittany) Adams, Kendra Adams, Jordyn Holtz, Morgan Holtz, Ethan Holtz, Nolyn Kinney, Kouper Kinney and Deklyn Kinney; sister, Brenda (Kent) Euken; mother-in-law, Phyllis Cushman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Nicki Grover; brothers, Randy and Steve Grover; father-in-law, Earl Cushman; and nephew, Jeffrey Cook.

A meal and party to honor Deacon's Last Ride will be held from 1?p.m. – 3?p.m., Sunday, July 14 at Walnut AMVETS Post #45, 303 Antique City Drive, Walnut.

Internment, with military honors, will be held at the Iowa Veteran's Cemetery, near Adel, at 11?a.m., Monday, July 15. A procession through Atlantic will begin at 9:30?a.m. from Roland Funeral Home.

The family requests casual or Harley attire be worn to honor Dan at both services.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Dan's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at Dan "Deacon" Grover, 71, of Atlantic, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.Danny Lee Grover was born on Jan. 25, 1948, in Atlantic, the son of Clifford Truman and Nicki Louise (Nichols) Grover. He was the oldest of his three siblings and there may have been a time or two that his mom and dad were not pleased with the things he taught them. One of those was teaching his sister to ride the Bridgestone 90 motorcycle through the timber. The four of them created many memories growing up and spent countless hours on the sandbars in the Nishnabotna River. His love of football started at a young age and he continued to play through high school. Dan graduated from Atlantic High School in 1966. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy, where he was assigned to the Albany & Orion; working as a shipfitter during Vietnam. During his second enlistment, Dan earned a Navy Ministry Certificate and took culinary courses; Dan was honorably discharged in 1973.On Jan. 21, 1968, he was united in marriage to Ruth Rozelle. The couple were blessed with three daughters, Elisa, Dodi and Tracie. They lived in California and Connecticut where he worked as a security guard for the Philadelphia Eagles, Elvis (whom he met) and Meatloaf. In July of 1983, the family moved to Missouri Valley, where he received minister training from his church and later served as a minister to the same congregation.On Oct. 14, 1988, he was united in marriage to Connie (Cushman) Ellison in Atlantic. While in Atlantic, he worked at American Buildings for 17 years and Imperial Clevite, now Mahle, for 17 years, in addition to going into business with his best friend, Royce Rudy and operating Rudy and Grover painting for a number of years. Dan and Connie enjoyed hosting an all-out Halloween Party complete with costumes, bonfires, and hayrack rides every year on the Nishnabotna River. Dan and Connie's kids have fond memories of mini-vacations to the Oak Creek in Omaha and Western Hotel in Council Bluffs and camping trips; a few of their favorite camping spots being Lake Anita, Littlefield in Exira, and Lake Icaria in Corning. Throughout their marriage, the couple looked forward to camping at the same places they enjoyed with their kids and their motorcycle rides every Sunday, always staying close to home and no specific destination. His love of motorcycles led to many bike rallies for the two of them, and he was just as supportive with Connie's car shows. Dan was an active member of ABATE, serving in office and as a coordinator. One of his favorite annual events was held in Hooper, Neb.; never to be missed.If you knew Dan you knew his love of storytelling; some of his best being told around the campfire. He had the ability to give richly descriptive accounts numerous times, embellishing here and there so that you were wondering more and more if the story was true. He was proud of his long, flowing hair and was very protective of his hairbrush; one Navy review stated he was constantly pushing the limits of their hair length regulations. It was rare if you visited his home and he didn't have the remote control in hand or within arms' reach; sometimes giving it a piece of his mind. Dan routinely bought scratch off tickets and they were also a gift he received often from family; always dreaming of winning it big. If you ever wanted to know the weather, Dan was your guy; giving you the detailed run down complete with percentages for that day and the days ahead. He loved his family and had the ability to make them laugh; whether it be with his stories or routinely mixing up the name of places, examples being Chicken Ranch, Silver Spoon, or Pro Bass. Dan looked forward to getting together with family and attending the grandkids soccer games.Dan is survived by his wife, Connie; children, Elisa (Chip) Landgraf, Dodi (Dale) Rosanske, Tracie (Bruce) Burton, Christie (Rich) Holtz, Duane Ellison, and Lindsey (Nathan) Kinney; grandchildren, Nicole Harsh, Brandon Landgraf, Ashley Rosanske, Mason (Brittany) Adams, Kendra Adams, Jordyn Holtz, Morgan Holtz, Ethan Holtz, Nolyn Kinney, Kouper Kinney and Deklyn Kinney; sister, Brenda (Kent) Euken; mother-in-law, Phyllis Cushman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Nicki Grover; brothers, Randy and Steve Grover; father-in-law, Earl Cushman; and nephew, Jeffrey Cook.A meal and party to honor Deacon's Last Ride will be held from 1?p.m. – 3?p.m., Sunday, July 14 at Walnut AMVETS Post #45, 303 Antique City Drive, Walnut.Internment, with military honors, will be held at the Iowa Veteran's Cemetery, near Adel, at 11?a.m., Monday, July 15. A procession through Atlantic will begin at 9:30?a.m. from Roland Funeral Home.The family requests casual or Harley attire be worn to honor Dan at both services.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Dan's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com. SOM-NA-HOY-LA Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close