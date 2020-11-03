Dale Manvel Nelson, 87, of rural Brayton, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
Open visitation will be from noon – 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic.
There will be a private family graveside service in the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery in Elk Horn.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.