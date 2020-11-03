1/
Daniel Manvel Nelson
Dale Manvel Nelson, 87, of rural Brayton, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.

Open visitation will be from noon – 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic.

There will be a private family graveside service in the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery in Elk Horn.

Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.

Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 3, 2020.
