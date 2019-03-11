Daniel McLaren, 77, of Atlantic, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Neb.
A rosary service will be held at Roland Funeral Home on Thursday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m., followed by visitation with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 15 at 11 a.m., at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic.
A private family burial, with military honors by Offutt Air Force Base and the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held in the St. Timothy's Reno Catholic Cemetery, south of Cumberland.
Survivors include his wife, Arlene McLaren.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Dan's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
