Obituary



A rosary service will be held at Roland Funeral Home on Thursday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m., followed by visitation with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 15 at 11 a.m., at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic.

A private family burial, with military honors by Offutt Air Force Base and the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held in the St. Timothy's Reno Catholic Cemetery, south of Cumberland.

Survivors include his wife, Arlene McLaren.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Dan's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at

Daniel McLaren, 77, of Atlantic, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Neb.A rosary service will be held at Roland Funeral Home on Thursday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m., followed by visitation with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m.A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 15 at 11 a.m., at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic.A private family burial, with military honors by Offutt Air Force Base and the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held in the St. Timothy's Reno Catholic Cemetery, south of Cumberland.Survivors include his wife, Arlene McLaren.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Dan's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com. Funeral Home Roland Funeral Services

204 E 5th St

Atlantic , IA 50022

712-243-5492 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 11, 2019 Print | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close