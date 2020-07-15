1/
Danny Lovell
Danny Lovell, 48, of Adair, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., with family present from 1 – 2 Sunday, July 19 at Hockenberry Family Care in Adair. Iowa.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 19 at Hockenberry Family Care in Adair. Burial will be in Sunnyhill Cemetery in Adair at a later date.
CDC guidelines will be enforced. Per family's request, a facial mask will be enforced in attendance of the services.
Hockenberry Family Care is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
