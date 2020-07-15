Danny Lovell, 48, of Adair, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., with family present from 1 – 2 Sunday, July 19 at Hockenberry Family Care in Adair. Iowa.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 19 at Hockenberry Family Care in Adair. Burial will be in Sunnyhill Cemetery in Adair at a later date.
CDC guidelines will be enforced. Per family's request, a facial mask will be enforced in attendance of the services.
