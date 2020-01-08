Home

Kessler Funeral Home
515 S Division St
Audubon, IA 50025
712-563-2324
Darlene E. Hansen

Darlene E. Hansen Obituary
Darlene E. Hansen, 88, of Audubon, died Dec. 22, 2019, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon.

The Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. at the Harvest of Hope Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon at a later date. Family visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the Harvest of Hope Church in Audubon.

Survivors include her husband, John L. Hansen, Sr. of Audubon.

The Kessler Funeral Hom in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 8, 2020
