Darlene Jean Jones, age 91, of Atlantic, (formerly of Griswold), passed away peacefully on Oct. 13, 2020 surrounded by her family at Heritage House in Atlantic. Darlene was born on July 22, 1929 near Neola, to John and Marian Olsen Osborn. After she graduated from High School in Avoca, she enrolled in "Normal Teacher Training" in Atlantic. Upon completion, she taught one year in a country school, before she married Frank E. Jones in 1949 and they started their family. Darlene was a farm wife and homemaker. She was a current member of Zion Lutheran Church and a former member of Faith Lutheran Church of Griswold. She really lived her Christian faith every day. Darlene survived polio in 1953, as she was pregnant with Sherry. The family lived and farmed near Atlantic, Lewis and Griswold until they retired to Atlantic in 1999.

The toughest day of Darlene's life was on Jan. 25, 1974- the day Sherry died in a tragic car accident, west of Griswold. But one of the highlights of her life came just a couple years later when she and Frank adopted Kim from Korea!

Darlene had a great love of education and was a wonderful teacher. Darlene never gave up on her goal of completing her four-year degree in education. She went back to school in the late 1980's and graduated from Buena Vista in 1990. She was also a Sunday School teacher and 4-H leader and taught at Little Lambs Preschool for many years. Darlene was an outstanding cook and enjoyed listening to "Kitchen Klatter" on the radio. Darlene was well known for her kindness, compassion for others, family meals and gardening. She loved her flowers.

Besides her Christian faith, Darlene's greatest passion was her family. She really enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many precious memories were made by all, with activities such as cooking and reading books to all the little ones. Darlene touched a countless number of lives, in such a positive way and will be truly missed.

She was preceded in death by husband Frank E. Jones in 2010, daughter Sherryl Jean Jones in 1974, her parents John and Marian Osborn, son-in-law Thomas Kaestner, brother Jack Osborn (Lois), and sister Dorothy Alff (Lester). Brother and sisters-in-law: Jack and Phyllis Jones, Gladys and Dale Anderson and Glenn Jones.

Darlene is survived by daughters Shirley Kaestner of Elkhorn, Neb. (Joseph Manierski), Kim Lund Wyberg (Kurt) of Blaine, Minn., and sons Frank J. Jones (Connie) of Cumberland, Michael Jones (Ann) of Griswold, sister Jane Hansen (Lynn) of Anita, sister-in-law Maria Jones of Madrid, Spain and many nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

Her grandchildren are Kris Kaestner (Julie), Chad Jones (Kris), Erik Jones (Sara Beth); Ashley DiMauro (Chad); Colton Jones (Amber); Sara Jones Palante (Alyssa); Matthew Jones (Mindy), Katy Hardy (Kevin), Kai Lund and Cyrus Lund and Dustin Wyberg.

Darlene also left behind great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Cross, Hayden Jones, Delaney Jones, Addison Jones, Gavin Jones, Adalyn Kaestner, Myles Jones, Emmalyn DiMauro, Lexie Smith, Emmarie and Jameson Lund, Caroline Jones, Dean Hardy, Camden Youngberg, Zion and Zuly Palante.

The family wants to express their gratitude to the Heritage House staff and Hospice Caregivers of St. Croix.

An open visitation for Darlene will be held at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold on Friday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. The family will not be present at any specific time. Due to Covid, the family plans a private graveside service at the cemetery and will have a Celebration of Life Service in 2021. Memorials are suggested to St. Croix Hospice. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store