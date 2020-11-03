Darrell D. Schroeter, 81, of Exira, died Nov. 1, 2020 at the Exira Care Center in Exira.

Graveside Service will be held Saturday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. at the St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, west of Exira. Interment will be in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, west of Exira. There will be an open visitation on Friday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. and a prayer service held at 6:30 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. Masks will be required for visitation and everyone in invited to bring a lawn chair for the graveside service.

Survivors include his wife Bertha Schroeter of Exira.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.

