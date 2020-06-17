Darrell Dean Leib
Darrell Dean Leib of Audubon died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Friendship Home in Audubon.
Visitation will be held Friday June 19 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Ohde Funeral Home in Kimballton. Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 20 from 10:30 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery at Kimballton.
Ohde Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jun. 17, 2020.
