Darrell Dean Leib of Audubon died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Friendship Home in Audubon.

Visitation will be held Friday June 19 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Ohde Funeral Home in Kimballton. Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 20 from 10:30 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery at Kimballton.

Ohde Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

