Darrell Dean, son of Maynard and Mildred Irene (Benton) Leib, was born Oct. 27, 1936, near Guthrie Center. He grew up west of Guthrie Center and attended country school near his home.Darrell worked in construction and as a mechanic. He farmed for himself and his dad. For several years, he operated a maintainer in Adair, Guthrie and Audubon Counties. Darrell loved to camp, fish and travel. He also enjoyed playing the guitar. He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and enjoyed helping in the community. When you had a problem, Darrell was there to help. Loved by all, Darrell was a loving husband and father.On Wednesday, June 10, Darrell passed away at the Friendship Home in Audubon. He was 83 years, seven months and 14 days of age.He was preceded in death by his parents; wives Kathryn Leib and Lavonne J. Leib; a son Gary Leib; and a sister Fay Jensen, brother in law Lyle Kallesen.He is survived by children: Daryl Dean (Nancy) Leib of Kimballton; Deborah (Tom) Koziol of Battle Creek; Kelly Bartel of Atlantic; Cyndie Poffenbarger of Council Bluffs; Bobby Joe Poffenbarger of Council Bluffs; Bill (Kristie) Poffenbarger of Pacific Junction; Sandra Leib of Council Bluffs; Suzette Leib of Council Bluffs; Angel Hauger and friend Terry Marten of Kimballton; John Hauger of Council Bluffs; mother of Garry Leib's children: Candy Nichols of Council Bluffs; Siblings: Nancy (Bill) Grote of Withee, Wis.; Gail Kallesen of Sweetwater, Tenn.; Don (Jane) Leib of Des Moines; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother in law Wayne Jensen of Anita; nieces, nephews and many friends.Visitation will be held Friday June 19 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Ohde Funeral Home in Kimballton. Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 20 from 10:30 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery at Kimballton. Reverend Ed Bestedo will officiate, and casket bearers will be Tom Kozal, Summer Shelly, Brandon Marten, Charles Petersen, Skylar Nichols and Zach Yost.