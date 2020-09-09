1/
Darrell R. Whitehead
Darrell R. Whitehead, 75, of Audubon, died Sept. 6, 2020 at Thomas Rest Haven in Coon Rapids.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Open visitation will be Friday, Sept. 11 from 1 to 7 p.m. with the family present from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.
Survivors include his wife Kay Whitehead of Exira.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Kessler Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral service
03:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
