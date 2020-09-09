Darrell R. Whitehead, 75, of Audubon, died Sept. 6, 2020 at Thomas Rest Haven in Coon Rapids.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Open visitation will be Friday, Sept. 11 from 1 to 7 p.m. with the family present from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.

Survivors include his wife Kay Whitehead of Exira.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

