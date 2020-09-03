1/
Darrin Lee Cook
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darrin Lee Cook, 57, of Bennington, Neb., passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 in Omaha, Neb. due to complication of COVID-19.
Darrin was born Nov. 7, 1962 in Atlantic, the son of Ernest and Dorothy (Henderson) Cook. He grew up in Atlantic and graduated from Atlantic High School in 1981. On Oct. 21, 1988, he was united in marriage to Michelle (Knoch) Cook.
Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, Neb. and the funeral service will be Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha, Neb.
Survivors include his wife Michelle; children Nicole Thapa, Michael D. Cook, Tyler (McKenzie) Cook, and Garrett (Danielle) Cook; grandchildren: Brianna Thapa, Caleb Thapa, Madden Cook, Grayson Cook and Jaxson Cook. Also surviving are a sister, Donna (Robert) Skow, brothers Rodney (Donna) Cook and Garry Cook; several nieces and nephews and many extended family and friends. Preceding him in death were his parents, grandparents, and son-in-law Deep Thapa.
Darrin's funeral service can be viewed on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Go to Roder Mortuary, 108th Chapel Facebook Page and Like. About 10 minutes before the service, it can be viewed live.
Memorials may be director to the family for a later designation.
Roeder Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE 68164
(402) 496-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved