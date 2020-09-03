Darrin Lee Cook, 57, of Bennington, Neb., passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 in Omaha, Neb. due to complication of COVID-19.

Darrin was born Nov. 7, 1962 in Atlantic, the son of Ernest and Dorothy (Henderson) Cook. He grew up in Atlantic and graduated from Atlantic High School in 1981. On Oct. 21, 1988, he was united in marriage to Michelle (Knoch) Cook.

Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, Neb. and the funeral service will be Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha, Neb.

Survivors include his wife Michelle; children Nicole Thapa, Michael D. Cook, Tyler (McKenzie) Cook, and Garrett (Danielle) Cook; grandchildren: Brianna Thapa, Caleb Thapa, Madden Cook, Grayson Cook and Jaxson Cook. Also surviving are a sister, Donna (Robert) Skow, brothers Rodney (Donna) Cook and Garry Cook; several nieces and nephews and many extended family and friends. Preceding him in death were his parents, grandparents, and son-in-law Deep Thapa.

Darrin's funeral service can be viewed on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Go to Roder Mortuary, 108th Chapel Facebook Page and Like. About 10 minutes before the service, it can be viewed live.

Memorials may be director to the family for a later designation.

Roeder Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store