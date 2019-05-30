David Allen Christensen, 63, of Anita, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 1 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. Family will visit with friends at a luncheon at the American Legion Hall in Anita following the graveside service.
Survivors include his wife, Vickie Christensen of Anita.
Hockenberry Family Care in Anita is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 30, 2019