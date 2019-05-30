David A. Christensen

Service Information
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Anita
1003 Main Street
Anita, IA
50020
(712)-762-3538
Obituary
Send Flowers

David Allen Christensen, 63, of Anita, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 1 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. Family will visit with friends at a luncheon at the American Legion Hall in Anita following the graveside service.
Survivors include his wife, Vickie Christensen of Anita.
Hockenberry Family Care in Anita is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.