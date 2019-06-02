David A. Christensen, 63, of Anita, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.
David was born November 16, 1955, in Anita, to Arlo and Frances (Briles) Christensen. He attended school in Anita and was a resident of the Anita area all of his life.
In 1973, David joined the US Army and served as a radio operator. He was discharged in 1976.
David married Vickie Streeter April 3, 2015, in Anita.
He worked for AMVC for a number of years and as a steel cutter for Precision Components.
David enjoyed being outside, working in the yard, spending time at Lake Anita, fishing, gardening, and watching old westerns.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his parents, Arlo and Frances Christensen; a brother, Arlo Christensen Jr.; sisters, Margaret, Mardyll and Marlene; and a niece, Vicki Little.
David is survived by his wife, Vickie Christensen of Anita; a son, Jason (Cathi) Christensen of Freemont, Neb.; a daughter, Jennifer (Javier) Rubio of Greenfield; 16 grand and great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Lou (Larry) Phillips of Anita; a brother-in-law, Tom Marnin of Anita; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 1 at 11 a.m., in Evergreen Cemetery in Anita, with military honors by the Anita American Legion Post #210 and the Iowa Military Funeral Honors. Family will visit with friends at the American Legion Hall in Anita following the graveside service.
Memorials may be left to the family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Anita is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on June 2, 2019