David Bissell Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Bissell, Jr., 61, of Massena, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Celebration of Life Graveside Services will be held at the Massena Center Cemetery in Massena on Monday, May 18 at 3 p.m. (CDC guidelines for COVID-19, Social Distancing will be practiced).
The family will greet friends at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena on Sunday, May 17 from noon to 5 p.m. (Social distancing will be observed, with no more than 10 people permitted in the building at any given time).
Memorials may be directed to the David Bissell, Jr. memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.
The Steen Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steen Funeral Homes Inc
205 W 5Th St
Massena, IA 50853
(712) 779-2272
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved