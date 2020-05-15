David Bissell, Jr., 61, of Massena, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Celebration of Life Graveside Services will be held at the Massena Center Cemetery in Massena on Monday, May 18 at 3 p.m. (CDC guidelines for COVID-19, Social Distancing will be practiced).
The family will greet friends at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena on Sunday, May 17 from noon to 5 p.m. (Social distancing will be observed, with no more than 10 people permitted in the building at any given time).
Memorials may be directed to the David Bissell, Jr. memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.
The Steen Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
Celebration of Life Graveside Services will be held at the Massena Center Cemetery in Massena on Monday, May 18 at 3 p.m. (CDC guidelines for COVID-19, Social Distancing will be practiced).
The family will greet friends at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena on Sunday, May 17 from noon to 5 p.m. (Social distancing will be observed, with no more than 10 people permitted in the building at any given time).
Memorials may be directed to the David Bissell, Jr. memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.
The Steen Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 15, 2020.