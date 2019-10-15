Home

David Crum Obituary
David Crum, 57, of Atlantic, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at his home.
Public viewing will be available at the Roland Funeral Home on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Celebration of Life Memorial services will be held Monday, Oct. 21, 2 p.m., at the First Lutheran Church, south of Wiota. Interment will be in the First Lutheran Cemetery. A time of fellowship and visitation with the family will be held following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for David's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2019
