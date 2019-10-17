|
David Crum, 57, of Atlantic, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at his home.
David Allen was born on Feb. 28, 1962, in Greenfield, the son of Kenneth H. and Carolynn Harriet (Wickey) Crum. He grew up in rural Grant and attended school in Villisca. He was a typical boy that loved everything that had power and wheels, and this is where his love of motorcycles started; even if his dad got him one at an age his mom thought was too young. He started the hobby of collecting coins at an early age; beginning with just a few in a tin can in his bedroom. As a kid he helped his grandpas with their farming operations, and when they passed away it was life changing. Another unexpected turn was the serious car accident he was in as a junior in high school that required a long recovery and affected his day to day life in the years to follow.
David drove truck for a short time before returning to a place that brought him back to his roots and the life he love--working on the farm. He worked for local farmers and had a knack for being able to fix anything imaginable that could go wrong with equipment.
The love of the outdoors didn't stop at the farm; he spent time fishing at various farm ponds, riding his motorcycle, and hunting local ditches for wild asparagus and rhubarb patches. David enjoyed horseback riding and had a soft spot for all animals, especially dogs. In addition to a large coin collection he also collected tools, from old to new. He attended auctions and whenever there was a toolbox for bid, he would buy it, sometimes not knowing what was inside.
He was never one to outwardly show it but his inner faith was deep. David was a member of First Lutheran Church, south of Wiota, where he was baptized and confirmed. He was so proud that his daughter, Quinn chose to be married at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. The pride and love he had for his daughter and grandchildren were immeasurable. Quinn will always remember her dad taking her to the farm as a kid and showing her what farm life was all about. This included throwing her into the grain truck and telling her to drive it from one farm to another; I guess no better way to learn to shift. He always said Quinn was his angel and he loved to spoil the grandkids by picking them up something when he went shopping; most of the time a new stuffed animal. His granddaughter, Willow looked forward to the Cass County Fair with grandpa and also showing him all the tractors and horses in her room.
David is survived by his daughter, Quinn (Brian) Esbeck of Atlantic, and their children, Willow and Axel; mother, Carolynn Blunk of Atlantic; sisters, Kathy Dorsey of Fontanelle and Carrie (Tim Snyder) Kirchhoff of Lewis; and aunts, uncles and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his fathers, Kenneth Crum and Earl Blunk; and grandparents, Harold and Arlene Wickey and Doris and Junior Bryson.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2 p.m., at the First Lutheran Church, south of Wiota. Interment will be in the First Lutheran Cemetery. A time of fellowship and visitation with the family will be held following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for David's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019