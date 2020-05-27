David Eugene Popp, 63, of Atlantic, was born Dec. 23, 1956, the son of Eugene and Marilyn (Leslie) Popp of Atlantic, and received his wings on May 21, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care with his family by his side.
David attended Atlantic School District where he was involved and well known in many sport activities. He graduated with the class of 1975. His love for riding and working on motorcycles was shared with his younger brother Gary Popp, as well as drag racing in his 1972 SS Nova, known as the "Silver Bullet." David had many hobbies including fishing, camping, hunting, and of course, slugging back a cold one!
On June 4, 1985, he was united in marriage to Tamara Jo Steffens of Atlantic. Together they shared four children: James, Gary, Nicole and Krystina. He was employed with various construction companies including Abild's, Henningsen's, and Iron Specialties where he was a foreman building steel buildings. He was also employed with a railroad company and worked for the city of Atlantic.
David loved taking the family's yearly vacations to Colorado, riding four-wheelers on the farm, gardening, watching WWE Smack Down, football, and spending time with family and friends. David was always known as "Popper". He was known as that one friend who always showed up, no matter the time of day, to help lend a helping hand, a shoulder to lean on, share a good laugh, tell a great story, and leave a big smile to brighten the day. He had a love for all animals, especially his boxer Zeus and German Shepard Rango.
David is survived by his four children, sons, James (Kara) Darrow of Atlantic, and Gary Popp of Ida Grove, daughters Nicole Popp of Atlantic, and Krystina (Ashton) Elings of Brayton; 12 grandchildren, Hailey Hensel, Dazia Sorensen, Xavier Darrow, Aunika Darrow, Quinten Popp, Kordell Popp, Garrison Popp, Rylan Glissmann, Kirra Popp, Nora Bruns, Slade Sandbothe, Lane Elings; two sisters, Frannie Nissen and Diane Borkowski; brother, Zachary Blanchard; and stepfather, Mike Blanchard.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Blanchard; father, Eugene Popp, brother, Gary Popp; brother-in-law, David "Ski" Borkowski; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30 at the Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic. A public visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. with the family present from 5 – 7 p.m. also at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30 at the Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic. A public visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. with the family present from 5 – 7 p.m. also at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 27, 2020.