David M. Olson


1941 - 2020
David M. Olson Obituary
David M. Olson Sr. was born in Elk Horn, on March 20, 1941 and died on March 30, 2020 at the age of 79 years.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Linda Olson, as well as daughters Laurie Vollertsen, Lincoln, Neb.; Lyn Nicks, Denver, Colo,; Lisa (Greg) Callahan, Gretna, Neb.; son, David M. Olson Jr., Denver, Colo,; and stepdaughter Michelle (Brian) Schmith, Ames. He also leaves behind four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, his brother Danny (Doris) Olson of Leon, and sister Dee Christensen of Missouri Valley. Preceded in death by his parents Belmont and Maxene Olson and brother-in-law Dannie Christensen.
David graduated from Elk Horn High School in 1959. He drove trucks for his dad's livestock and grain hauling company, Olson Trucking, for several years before moving on to work for several savings and loan and finance companies around the state. In 1981, he fulfilled his dream of buying and owning a restaurant. David and Linda owned Olson's Drive In in Guthrie Center, for 22 years before he retired in 2003.
David enjoyed going to auctions and buying things he didn't really need because they were such a bargain! He also enjoyed playing cards, sports of about any kind, cooking, his beloved dog Rambo and especially spending time with his family.
David will be cremated and his cremains will be buried at a later date in the cemetery of the Elk Horn Lutheran Church. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements handled by Twigg Funeral Home, Panora.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 1, 2020
