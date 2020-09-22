1/1
David P. Testa
David Paul Testa passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the age of 72 years.

David was born Jan. 16, 1948, in Fitchburg, Mass., to Iginio and Anne (McMurray) Testa. He grew up in Milwaukee, Wis., and graduated from Pulaski High School in 1965.

David's first job, after serving in the Army, was a store manager program for the W.T. Grant Company. In their early married life, Dave and Patte lived in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota. Dave worked for the Meader Company when he was transferred to Atlantic, in 1977, to head the warehouse operation as branch manager until the company sold. He then took a job as manager of Pamida. Finally he drove a semi for G&H Logistics until he retired.

Dave was a member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. Through the years Dave served his community through the Kiwanis Club and the Elks Club.

Dave always enjoyed the limelight whether it was playing guitar for an audience at the Elks Club, at church, at Teens Encounter Christ, or with the Big Band.

Announcing at the Audubon Arabian Shows was one of his favorite things to do. But his passion was golf, which he enjoyed playing whenever he could.

He was preceded in death by his father, Iginio Testa; mother, Anne McMurray; brother, Stephen Testa; and infant brother, Paul David.

Surviving Dave is his wife of 50 years, Patricia (Patte); son, Blake Stephen; grandsons, Chase and Tristan; stepdad, Donald Szatkiewicz (Barbara); sister, Donna (Chuck) Cole; sister-in-law, Carol Simon; brother-in-law, Robert (Susan) Holiday; niece-in-law, Laurel (John) Walters; and two beloved Newfoundland dogs, Gabbin and Joplin.

Visitation with family will be from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic.

A private burial will be in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, at a later date.

Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic, is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
