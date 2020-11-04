1/1
David Passehl
1961 - 2020
David Passehl, 59, of Anita, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, the result of an automobile accident near Fontanlle.

David William Passehl was born April 6, 1961, in Hampton, to Wilbert and Doris (Bobst) Passehl. After high school, he received his Associate's Degree in Electronics from Southwestern Community College and his BS from Bellevue University.

He lived in Latimer, Creston and Anita. He married Nicole Johnson March 25, 1995, in Cromwell.

His working career consisted of KSIB Radio in Creston, the Des Moines Register, owner of Sinclair in Anita, DMACC. SWCC, and Laverne Kommes Farms. Being a member of the Masonic Lodge in Anita was especially important to him.

Those surviving David are his children, Haley Passehl and her partner Samuel of Anita, Amanda Passehl, Grace Passehl and David Gage Passehl all of Johnston, and Devyn Mitchell of Nebraska; sisters, Bonnie of Cedar Rapids, Linda of Lincoln, NE, and Karen of Hampton; brother, Jerry Passehl of Latimer; and one granddaughter, Elle Branigan of Anita.

Memorials are requested to go to David's children.

There will be a visitation from 1 – 7 p.m. with family present from 5 – 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Anita, Iowa.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in the Hampton Cemetery, Hampton, Iowa.

Hockenberry Family Care in Anita, Iowa, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Anita
NOV
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hampton Cemetery
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Anita
1003 Main Street
Anita, IA 50020
712-762-3538
