David "Popper" Popp
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Eugene Popp, 63, of Atlantic, was born Dec. 23, 1956, the son of Eugene and Marilyn (Leslie) Popp of Atlantic, and received his wings on May 21, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care with his family by his side.
David attended Atlantic School District where he was involved and well known in many sport activities. He graduated with the class of 1975. His love for riding and working on motorcycles was shared with his younger brother Gary Popp, as well as drag racing in his 1972 SS Nova, known as the "Silver Bullet." David had many hobbies including fishing, camping, hunting, and of course, slugging back a cold one!
On June 4, 1985, he was united in marriage to Tamara Jo Steffens of Atlantic. Together they shared four children: James, Gary, Nicole and Krystina. He was employed with various construction companies including Abild's, Henningsen's, and Iron Specialties where he was a foreman building steel buildings. He was also employed with a railroad company and worked for the city of Atlantic.
David loved taking the family's yearly vacations to Colorado, riding four-wheelers on the farm, gardening, watching WWE Smack Down, football, and spending time with family and friends. David was always known as "Popper". He was known as that one friend who always showed up, no matter the time of day, to help lend a helping hand, a shoulder to lean on, share a good laugh, tell a great story, and leave a big smile to brighten the day. He had a love for all animals, especially his boxer Zeus and German Shepard Rango.
David is survived by his four children, sons, James (Kara) Darrow of Atlantic, and Gary Popp of Ida Grove, daughters Nicole Popp of Atlantic, and Krystina (Ashton) Elings of Brayton; 12 grandchildren, Hailey Hensel, Dazia Sorensen, Xavier Darrow, Aunika Darrow, Quinten Popp, Kordell Popp, Garrison Popp, Rylan Glissmann, Kirra Popp, Nora Bruns, Slade Sandbothe, Lane Elings; two sisters, Frannie Nissen and Diane Borkowski; brother, Zachary Blanchard; and stepfather, Mike Blanchard.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Blanchard; father, Eugene Popp, brother, Gary Popp; brother-in-law, David "Ski" Borkowski; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30 at the Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic. A public visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. with the family present from 5 – 7 p.m. also at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved