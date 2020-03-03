|
David T. Smith, 76, of Atlantic, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 4 – 7 p.m., Friday, March 6th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 7 at Roland Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Brighton Township Cemetery in Marne, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to be given to the family for later designation to the Buck Creek United Methodist Church, Atlantic Gospel Chapel, Nishna Valley Family YMCA, or the Atlantic Kiwanis Club.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for David's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 3, 2020