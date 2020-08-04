1/1
Deanna Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deanna Johnson, 76, of Atlantic, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her home.
Deanna Kay was born Nov. 27, 1943, in Maryville, Mo., the daughter of Louis and Marguerite (Oldridge) Meyer. She graduated from Red Oak High School with the Class of 1961.
On Sept. 3, 1961, she married her high school sweetheart Dennis Johnson at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Red Oak. They settled down in rural Atlantic where they had four children. Deanna was a homemaker raising her kids until they were in school. She was employed with Safeway Grocery Store in Atlantic, for 13 years before they closed. She then worked for the Clarinda Company in Atlantic, for over 20 years until she retired in 2001.
Deanna was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic, where she belonged to the Grace Circle. She helped with many funeral luncheons, counted money and attended the Golden Years at the church. She was actively involved with Meals on Wheels in Atlantic as well as the Atlantic Food Pantry. She was an avid walker and enjoyed going on bike rides. Deanna loved to travel with Dennis; some of her memorable trips include the East Coast, Mexico, Hawaii and Alaska. Most importantly, family came first to Deanna. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's events and simply spending quality time with her family members.
Deanna is survived by her husband, Dennis Johnson of Atlantic; children, Tammy (Ben) Waters of Marne, Debbie (Mike) Freund of Lewis, Alan (Steph) Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; grandchildren, Nicole (Trent) Gauger of Waterloo, Travis (Jenae) Waters, Heather (Jeremy) Sandbothe all of Atlantic, Sara Freund, Joe (Megan) Freund all of Lewis, Jessica Freund, Justine Freund, both of West Des Moines, James (Lindsey) Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Jared Johnson, and Jaden Johnson all of Colorado Springs; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Sherree) Meyer of South Carolina; sister-in-law, Marilyn Meyer of Missouri; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Johnson; great grandson, Colton Gauger; her parents; and her brother, Bill Meyer.
A private family funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church.
Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred to the family for a later designation.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Deanna's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roland Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved