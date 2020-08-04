Deanna Johnson, 76, of Atlantic, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her home.
Deanna Kay was born Nov. 27, 1943, in Maryville, Mo., the daughter of Louis and Marguerite (Oldridge) Meyer. She graduated from Red Oak High School with the Class of 1961.
On Sept. 3, 1961, she married her high school sweetheart Dennis Johnson at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Red Oak. They settled down in rural Atlantic where they had four children. Deanna was a homemaker raising her kids until they were in school. She was employed with Safeway Grocery Store in Atlantic, for 13 years before they closed. She then worked for the Clarinda Company in Atlantic, for over 20 years until she retired in 2001.
Deanna was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic, where she belonged to the Grace Circle. She helped with many funeral luncheons, counted money and attended the Golden Years at the church. She was actively involved with Meals on Wheels in Atlantic as well as the Atlantic Food Pantry. She was an avid walker and enjoyed going on bike rides. Deanna loved to travel with Dennis; some of her memorable trips include the East Coast, Mexico, Hawaii and Alaska. Most importantly, family came first to Deanna. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's events and simply spending quality time with her family members.
Deanna is survived by her husband, Dennis Johnson of Atlantic; children, Tammy (Ben) Waters of Marne, Debbie (Mike) Freund of Lewis, Alan (Steph) Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; grandchildren, Nicole (Trent) Gauger of Waterloo, Travis (Jenae) Waters, Heather (Jeremy) Sandbothe all of Atlantic, Sara Freund, Joe (Megan) Freund all of Lewis, Jessica Freund, Justine Freund, both of West Des Moines, James (Lindsey) Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Jared Johnson, and Jaden Johnson all of Colorado Springs; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Sherree) Meyer of South Carolina; sister-in-law, Marilyn Meyer of Missouri; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Johnson; great grandson, Colton Gauger; her parents; and her brother, Bill Meyer.
A private family funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church.
Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred to the family for a later designation.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Deanna's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.