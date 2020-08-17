Deb Baker, 60, of Atlantic, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Visitation, with the family present, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20 at the United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis. The church will make the service available online via Zoom, and a recording will be viewable online after the service. Details will be available online at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Roland Funeral Home is caring for Deb's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.