Deb Baker, 60, of Atlantic, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Debra Jo was born on Sept. 23, 1959, in Atlantic, the daughter of Johnnie E. and Talena B. (Cook) Wheatley. She grew up in Lewis and enjoyed snowmobiling, playing in the town softball league and being a part of 4-H, where she showed cattle and entered her various woodworking projects at the Cass County Fair. Shop class was by far her favorite in high school and she was proud of her craftsmanship. Deb graduated from Griswold High School in 1978.
Following graduation, she took a job at the Nishna Vet Clinic, and later the Cass County Animal Clinic from 1980-1993. She had a knack for grooming dogs; having over 80 clients. She worked for a short time at A&L Labs, before starting her 21-year career at the Atlantic News Telegraph. Deb took a position as mail room supervisor and later this job was combined with the duties of the circulation manager. She dedicated her life to her work; so much so that when she became ill, she went to the office on good days and if she couldn't, she was working from home or her hospital bed, making sure every detail was handled. Deb was a hard worker no doubt, not missing a beat during her illness, and she continued working up until two weeks before her death.
On Dec. 21, 1985, she was united in marriage to Tyler Baker at the United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis.
Outdoors was where Deb was the happiest; whether it be fishing, riding horses or camping. She and her horses went on trail rides with friends to southern Missouri and a beautiful ride with Tyler in the Black Hills, the scenery being unforgettable. With her love of horses, she looked forward to the Pony Express, River City Round Up, and getting together with her friends in the Saddle Club. If Deb wasn't home you were sure to find her at her favorite camping spots; Conklin Fish Farm and most recently, Schildberg Quarry. For the last year and a half that is where she wanted to be! The idea of a Halloween party turned into a lot of hard work but memories that will last forever. The first year was just a small group, but the years to follow hosted crowds of up to 400; as Deb was always adamant to make it bigger and better. The parties hosted a chili cookoff, hayrack rides, door prizes, countless laughs, and memories of cleaning out the Marne Bar of all their stock.
Deb crocheted thousands of dish rags; gifting them to family and friends and also donating them to the hospital and nursing homes. She collected Harley Davidson t-shirts, bells and ornamental penguins; even though Tyler was sure if she had the chance, she would have had a real one. Her love of animals included cats and dogs; Blue Heelers being her favorite.
Deb had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. There was no question along with this came a bit of stubbornness that led to her often opening up and speaking her mind. Anyone that may have needed a little pick me up, she was always there with time or maybe even a little cash, even if she didn't have it to give. At harvest time she looked forward to taking soup and pizza to the field.
Deb is survived by her husband of 34 years, Tyler; son, John "JT" (Rebecca) Baker of Grand Junction; daughters, Ami (Kyle Glover) Koster of Sioux Rapids, IA and Anne (Jason) Iehl of Alta; grandchildren, Abram, Titus, Koens, Kray, Olivia and Kolten; sister, Lisa Masker of Lewis; niece, Sarah Masker of Audubon; and great-niece and nephew, Zoey and Owen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Talena Wheatley; daughter, Haley Jo Baker; parents-in-law, Donald and Jo Baker; nephew, John Masker; niece, Lacey Masker; and many extended family.
Visitation, with the family present, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20 at the United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis. The church will make the service available online via Zoom, and a recording will be viewable online after the service. Details will be available online at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Roland Funeral Home is caring for Deb's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.