Debbie Buscher, 64, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic after having a massive stroke.
The daughter of George James and Eleanor Louise (Johnson) Buscher, Deborah Ann was born Dec. 2, 1955, in Fort Dodge, and she grew up in Humboldt. Her mother died when she was 8 years old and due to her father's failing health she went to live with her cousins, Cliff and Judy (Buscher) Thompson's family at age 11. She moved to Osceola, when in high school and graduated from there in 1973. Following graduation, she began working at Osceola Leisure Manor and was trained as a CNA and Med Aid; where she worked until her stroke in 2005. After her stroke, she moved to Atlantic to be closer to family so they could help with her care. She then worked in the Cass Inc. workshop in Atlantic.
Debbie always felt there was a way to "do it better" and was very organized and opinionated. Her nature was very nurturing and mothering. Her Dachshunds were her kids and what she ate, they ate; "Chip" was the most spoiled one! Another collection she cherished were her dolls, especially baby dolls. She loved to collect Coke memorabilia; which went with her penchant for sipping Diet Coke. Debbie could make anything without a recipe and will be remembered for her holiday specialty of ham, cheese and potato soup, various casseroles and awesome meatloaf. Entertaining and hosting were her delight, especially during the holidays. She truly enjoyed trips to Des Moines with friends to see a movie and go shopping and was also content to curl up in front of a movie at home on her own TV.
Debbie is survived by her brother, Bruce Buscher (Ida) of California; sister-in-law, Rosie Buscher of California; her second mother and cousin, Judy Thompson; siblings, Vicki (Ray) Erickson of Atlantic and Jeff Thompson of Baghdad, Iraq; special friend, Sue Fischer of Atlantic; nieces and nephews; and extended family and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, George "Butch" Buscher; second dad, Cliff Thompson; and twin sister in infancy, Diane Buscher.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 19 at Roland Funeral Home with Pastor Garry DeGeest officiating. Open visitation will be available at Roland Funeral Home starting at 10 a.m., Sunday, followed by visitation, with family present, starting at 2 p.m. The family requests face masks be work and social distancing guidelines be followed.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Debbie's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.