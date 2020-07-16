1/1
Debbie Buscher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debbie Buscher, 64, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic after having a massive stroke.
The daughter of George James and Eleanor Louise (Johnson) Buscher, Deborah Ann was born Dec. 2, 1955, in Fort Dodge, and she grew up in Humboldt. Her mother died when she was 8 years old and due to her father's failing health she went to live with her cousins, Cliff and Judy (Buscher) Thompson's family at age 11. She moved to Osceola, when in high school and graduated from there in 1973. Following graduation, she began working at Osceola Leisure Manor and was trained as a CNA and Med Aid; where she worked until her stroke in 2005. After her stroke, she moved to Atlantic to be closer to family so they could help with her care. She then worked in the Cass Inc. workshop in Atlantic.
Debbie always felt there was a way to "do it better" and was very organized and opinionated. Her nature was very nurturing and mothering. Her Dachshunds were her kids and what she ate, they ate; "Chip" was the most spoiled one! Another collection she cherished were her dolls, especially baby dolls. She loved to collect Coke memorabilia; which went with her penchant for sipping Diet Coke. Debbie could make anything without a recipe and will be remembered for her holiday specialty of ham, cheese and potato soup, various casseroles and awesome meatloaf. Entertaining and hosting were her delight, especially during the holidays. She truly enjoyed trips to Des Moines with friends to see a movie and go shopping and was also content to curl up in front of a movie at home on her own TV.
Debbie is survived by her brother, Bruce Buscher (Ida) of California; sister-in-law, Rosie Buscher of California; her second mother and cousin, Judy Thompson; siblings, Vicki (Ray) Erickson of Atlantic and Jeff Thompson of Baghdad, Iraq; special friend, Sue Fischer of Atlantic; nieces and nephews; and extended family and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, George "Butch" Buscher; second dad, Cliff Thompson; and twin sister in infancy, Diane Buscher.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 19 at Roland Funeral Home with Pastor Garry DeGeest officiating. Open visitation will be available at Roland Funeral Home starting at 10 a.m., Sunday, followed by visitation, with family present, starting at 2 p.m. The family requests face masks be work and social distancing guidelines be followed.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Debbie's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roland Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved