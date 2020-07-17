Debbie Buscher, 64, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic after having a massive stroke.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 19 at Roland Funeral Home. Open visitation will be available at Roland Funeral Home starting at 10 a.m., Sunday, followed by visitation, with family present, starting at 2 p.m. The family requests face masks be work and social distancing guidelines be followed.
