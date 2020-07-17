1/
Debbie Buscher
Debbie Buscher, 64, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic after having a massive stroke.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 19 at Roland Funeral Home. Open visitation will be available at Roland Funeral Home starting at 10 a.m., Sunday, followed by visitation, with family present, starting at 2 p.m. The family requests face masks be work and social distancing guidelines be followed.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Debbie's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jul. 17, 2020.
