Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah "Debi" Cross. View Sign

Deborah "Debi" Cross, 63, of Atlantic, died April 6, 2019, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

Deborah Kay, the youngest daughter of Robert and Edwina (Wilhelm) Linfor was born in Atlantic, on July 31, 1955. Debi was raised in the "Bucktown" neighborhood in Atlantic. It was there she fostered her love of animals and many lifelong friendships. She grew up in the First Baptist Church and continued to serve the Lord there until her death. After graduating from Atlantic High School in 1975, Debi worked as a waitress at the Atlantic Hotel. While working there she met Steven Cross and they were married Nov. 11, 1976.

After moving to a few different states, they settled back in Atlantic to raise their two children, Azure and Kiah. Debi led a full life serving the church, caring for animals, going to lunch and shopping with friends, attending rock and roll concerts, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.

Debi is survived by her son, Hezekiah B. (Ali) Cross of Coralville; daughter, Azure A. (Wade) Cross-Corell of Denver, Iowa; two grandchildren, Alric Cross and Clara Corell; sister, Linda Keasey; dogs, Zeke and Shy Guy; and cats, Zorro, Onslow, Sammy and Mamma Kitty; and many nieces and nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Edwina Linfor; husband, Steven Cross; brother and sister-in-law, Mark (Nyidia) Linfor; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Dave Mullins; brother-in-law, Richard Keasey; cousin, Marsha Linfor and many beloved pets.

Open visitation will be from noon to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 10 at Roland Funeral Home. No visitation with the family present is planned.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 11 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, with Pastor Ray McCalla of the First Baptist Church officiating.

Interment will be in the Atlantic Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the First Baptist Church.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to a cause close to Debi's heart, ASPCA – American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Deborah's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at





Deborah "Debi" Cross, 63, of Atlantic, died April 6, 2019, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.Deborah Kay, the youngest daughter of Robert and Edwina (Wilhelm) Linfor was born in Atlantic, on July 31, 1955. Debi was raised in the "Bucktown" neighborhood in Atlantic. It was there she fostered her love of animals and many lifelong friendships. She grew up in the First Baptist Church and continued to serve the Lord there until her death. After graduating from Atlantic High School in 1975, Debi worked as a waitress at the Atlantic Hotel. While working there she met Steven Cross and they were married Nov. 11, 1976.After moving to a few different states, they settled back in Atlantic to raise their two children, Azure and Kiah. Debi led a full life serving the church, caring for animals, going to lunch and shopping with friends, attending rock and roll concerts, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.Debi is survived by her son, Hezekiah B. (Ali) Cross of Coralville; daughter, Azure A. (Wade) Cross-Corell of Denver, Iowa; two grandchildren, Alric Cross and Clara Corell; sister, Linda Keasey; dogs, Zeke and Shy Guy; and cats, Zorro, Onslow, Sammy and Mamma Kitty; and many nieces and nephews and friends.She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Edwina Linfor; husband, Steven Cross; brother and sister-in-law, Mark (Nyidia) Linfor; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Dave Mullins; brother-in-law, Richard Keasey; cousin, Marsha Linfor and many beloved pets.Open visitation will be from noon to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 10 at Roland Funeral Home. No visitation with the family present is planned.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 11 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, with Pastor Ray McCalla of the First Baptist Church officiating.Interment will be in the Atlantic Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the First Baptist Church.Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to a cause close to Debi's heart, ASPCA – American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Deborah's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com. Funeral Home Roland Funeral Services

204 E 5th St

Atlantic , IA 50022

712-243-5492 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close