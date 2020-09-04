Debra K. Callaway, 66, of Exira, died Sept. 2, 2020 at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital.

A private family graveside service will be held at the Exira Cemetery at a later date. Interment will be in the Exira Cemetery in Exira. An open visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m.

Survivors include her husband Steven Callaway of Exira.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store