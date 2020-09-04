1/
Debra K Callaway
Debra K. Callaway, 66, of Exira, died Sept. 2, 2020 at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Exira Cemetery at a later date. Interment will be in the Exira Cemetery in Exira. An open visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m.
Survivors include her husband Steven Callaway of Exira.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
