Delbert Kirchhoff, 92, of Atlantic, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at his home.
Open visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18 at Roland Funeral Home followed by visitation with the family present from 5 – 8 p.m.
A private service for immediate family will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Hillside Hope Assembly (formerly First Assembly of God) in Atlantic. Extended family and friends are invited to watch the service via livestream at 2 p.m., Saturday at Roland Funeral Home. A link for the livestream will be available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com prior to the service. Immediately following the service, burial with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery; everyone is invited to the committal service.
Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Delbert's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
