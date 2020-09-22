Delbert Kirchhoff, 92, of Atlantic, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at his home.
Delbert Walter Kirchhoff was born on Feb. 14, 1928, in Bear Grove Township, Cass County, the son of Walter McKinley and Marie Hattie (Beisser) Kirchhoff. He grew up with three brothers and there were multiple and varying accounts on who got picked on the most. He started helping on the farm at an early age and the first tractor he learned to drive was a John Deere D. Delbert graduated from Lewis High School in 1945 and following graduation, he continued helping on the family farm. He was united in marriage to Darlene Williams on Aug. 1, 1950; throughout their lives, the couple farmed southeast of Lewis and south of Atlantic.
He enlisted in the United States Army in 1951, and received basic training in Colorado Springs, Colo., and was later stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. There were friendships he made in the service that lasted throughout the years. Upon his honorable discharge in 1953, he returned to life on the farm. Agriculture was Delbert's passion and all he ever knew. Taking pride in working the land for over 70 years, he had expressed a deep desire to stay well long enough to bring in the harvest this fall. He was happiest behind the wheel of his equipment in the field and likely looking super relaxed with his shirt unbuttoned; not something his kids were fond of. John Deere was the only brand of equipment that was acceptable in his eyes beside the few Allis-Chalmers he had in his younger days. During harvest time he enjoyed the countless meals that were delivered to the fields. Delbert sold seed corn for Jacques, McCubbin and Producers; taking many business trips through the years with Darlene. In addition to having crops he also had livestock including cattle, hogs and sheep.
Delbert was quiet, had a dry sense of humor and was possibly a bit ornery at times. He looked forward to attending farm shows,the county and state fairs, and taking car rides around the state to check crops and visit the Freedom Rocks. His love of people and his family was evident to all that knew him. Time with family was full of food, laughter and wonderful memories. Many of the grandchildren will remember how he would let them play with his hair, from combing it to putting it in pigtails or rollers; don't forget the makeup to finish off the look. He always had Collie dogs and there was an extra special bond with his current dog, Daisy.
Delbert is survived by his children, Darla Conn of Atlantic, Donna (Rodney) Cook of Lewis, Darrell (Becky) Kirchhoff of Atlantic, Danny (Kim) Kirchhoff of Lewis, Delilah (Jeff) Heuton of Atlantic, David (Michele) Kirchhoff of Lewis, and Dwaine (Jennie) Kirchhoff of Atlantic; 18 grandchildren, Angie Brockman, Rachel (Breck) Chambers, Mike (Russell Neal) Cook, Brian (Lisa) Cook, Jason (Trisha) Cook, Amber (Kevin) Jipsen, Jared (Jen) Kirchhoff, Mallory Kirchhoff, Ryan (Erika) Kirchhoff, Mindy (Aric) Bullington, Heather (Ashton) Seffron, Nick Anderson, Cal (Makayla Mikesell) Heuton, Stephanie (Anthony) Drogo, Derek (Becca Taylor) Kirchhoff, Kayla (Drake) Roller, Cortnie (Brandon) Taylor, and Cody (Abbie) Kirchhoff; 31 great-grandchilden and one on the way; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Kirchhoff of Griswold; nephews, Jeffrey (Teresa) Kirchhoff and Drue (Karen) Kirchhoff; four-legged companion, Daisy; and many extended family and friends near and far.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Marie Kirchhoff; parents-in-law, John "Pat" and Nelsie Williams; wife, Darlene; and brothers, Glenn and Wayne Kirchhoff.
Open visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18, at Roland Funeral Home followed by visitation with the family present from 5-8 p.m.
A private service for immediate family will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Hillside Hope Assembly (formerly First Assembly of God) in Atlantic. Extended family and friends are invited to watch the service via livestream at 2 p.m., Saturday at Roland Funeral Home. A link for the livestream will be available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
prior to the service. Immediately following the service, burial with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery; everyone is invited to the committal service.
Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Delbert's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com