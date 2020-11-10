Delmar Dean Patterson was born in Atwood, Kan., Feb. 2, 1932, the son of Ralph and Irma Patterson, and youngest of four children. He moved to Iowa at age 7 when his father died. He attended school in Atlantic, graduating from high school in 1950. He won many accolades for his beautiful tenor voice in competitions and performances.

He was united in marriage Betty Nelson in Atlantic on Jan. 28, 1951. Five children were born to this union. Delmar worked for Firestone until 1958 when he purchased the Home Oil Company tank wagon business. He later purchased the Standard Oil tank wagon, bulk plant, and service station which he operated until his retirement. He built and operated one of the first 24 hour fueling stations in Atlantic.

He was elected to the Iowa Petroleum Marketers Association and was named to the Amoco Oil Company's of Hall of Fame. He was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, served on the church council and sang in the choir. Delmar served served on the board of Nishna Hills Golf Club and was president of the Atlantic Rock Island Society Enterprise, which purchased and Rock Island Depot in Atlantic.

He was a member of the Atlantic Lions Club and the Rotary Club. he was an avid woodworker, creating grandfather clocks, cradles, and chairs for all his children. His children and grandchildren were greatest source of satisfaction in his children.

Survivors include Bryan Patterson and wife Diann of Peoria, Ariz. and daughters Brianna and Heather, Annette Varley and husband Evan of Stuart, children Clint, Chase, Courtney and Chad; Julie Younger and husband Greg of Ankeny, children Clete and Haley; Scott Marchiane of Henderson, Nev., and son Michael. He has 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, and his daughter Susan Marchiano.

Delmar died at Stuart Community Care Center on Nov. 5, 2020 at the age of 88. No memorial service are scheduled at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store