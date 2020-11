Deloy Randolph, 89, formerly of Lubbock, Texas, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn.A private family service will be held at the Iowa Veteran's Cemetery in Adel.Survivors include his wife LouAnn of Atlantic.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Deloy's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.