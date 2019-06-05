Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Craig Stuetelberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis Craig Stuetelberg, 69, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Mitchell, S.D. at Avera Brady Health and Rehabilitation. Dennis and Laura, his wife of 47 years, were long-time residents of Atlantic. They relocated to South Dakota in 2017 to be close to family.

Denny was born Aug. 21, 1949, in Atlantic, to his parents, Robert and Janet Stuetelberg. He graduated from Atlantic High School, received a degree in Pharmacy from South Dakota State University in 1973 and returned to his hometown to proudly serve as the pharmacist, partner, and owner of Rex Pharmacy and Atlantic Medical Center Pharmacy for over 40 years. Denny was known for being warm and caring, filling prescriptions at any hour to ensure the area residents received the best possible care.

Denny was devoted to his community. He was an active member of the Atlantic Rotary Club, Atlantic School Foundation and Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation, First United Methodist Church, and Atlantic Golf & Country Club. Denny served on the Atlantic School Board. He also enjoyed mentoring youth as an academic tutor and Eagle Scout.

Denny and Laura were blessed with two wonderful children, Tracy and Nick. Tracy married Paul Williams and additionally blessed them with three grandchildren - Alexander, Brady and, Chelsea. Denny adored his grandchildren and enjoyed following their progress in academics and athletics. As a life-long Iowa Hawkeye fan, he was pleased to see his grandkids cheer for the Hawks and carry on the black and gold tradition.

Denny enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He looked forward to annual ski trips, summer vacations in the Tetons, and many other family vacations. He enjoyed collecting antiques, Atlantic history, trivia, and photography.

Denny is survived by his wife, Laura, daughter, Tracy (Paul) Williams of Hawthorn Woods, Ill., and son, Nick Stuetelberg of Mitchell, S. D. He is also survived by grandchildren Alexander, Brady and Chelsea Williams, brother, Brent (Pat) Stuetelberg, nephew, Ben Stuetelberg, niece, Beth (Shyrod) Long and their children, Trey and Kalin, sisters-in-law Vonnie Koopal, Joan (Harley) DeVelder, Ruth Koopal, Nancy (Jim) Schade, Rose Marie Olson, Marlys (Vernon) Walkling and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Janet Stuetelberg, parents-in-law, Art and Rosie Hubers, sister-in-law, Doris Hubers and brothers-in-law Mark Hooper, Robert Koopal and Tim Olson.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at the New Holland Cemetery in New Holland, S.D. with a reception following at the church. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, June 29, at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club in Atlantic.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials are made to Atlantic Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation, the Atlantic School Foundation, and Avera Brady Physical Therapy Department.

A special thank you to Avera Nursing and Rehab for their excellent and loving care of Denny and to Avera at Home Hospice Services for their care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Bittner Funeral Chapel.

