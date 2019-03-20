Dennis Karstens, 76, a resident of Osceola and formerly Atlantic, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Southern Hills Specialty Care in Osceola.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Interment will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Open visitation will be available on Friday, March 22, from 12-5:30 p.m. at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation with the family present will be Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Dennis's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2019