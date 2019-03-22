Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Karstens. View Sign

Dennis Karstens, 76, a resident of Osceola, and formerly of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Southern Hills Specialty Care in Osceola.

The son of Orville and Thelma (Hoegh) Karstens, Dennis was born Aug. 26, 1942, in Atlantic. He was baptized in Walnut, and later confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. After attending rural school at Bear Grove, south of Atlantic, he graduated from Atlantic High School in 1960. He soon joined the Iowa Army National Guard and served six years.

On Nov. 26, 1967, he was united in marriage to Linda Huddelson at the Wiota United Methodist Church in Wiota. They were blessed with three children, Paul, Lisa, and John. Dennis farmed with his brother Daryl, south of Atlantic from 1969 until 1973, when he purchased a farm near Massena. He continued to farm on his own until the fall of 1982. He then worked for several area farmers until he retired in 1998, due to his failing health. Country Haven in Corning, became home for Dennis for 18 years before he relocated to Southern Hills Specialty Care in Osceola three years ago.

Dennis was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic and later transferred his membership to Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fontanelle. As a young person he was actively involved in 4-H and later FFA in high school. Always an outdoorsman, he loved working with his hands and thoroughly enjoyed everything from raising livestock to hunting, fishing and trapping.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Thelma Karstens.

He is survived by his children, Paul (Dena) Karstens of Wilburton, Okla., Lisa (Dennis) Vermillion of Wister, Okla., John (Pamila) Karstens of Mountainburg, Alaska; his grandchildren, Blake (Charlee) Arnold of Anchorage, Alaska, Joey (Desirea) Moore, Kendall (Jayne) Moore, Johnathon (Angela Brown) Gregg all of Wilburton, Okla., Christopher (Shannon) Karstens of McAlester, Okla,, Chelsey Karstens of Wilburton, Okla., Sandra Karstens and fiancé Michael Montgomery of Wilburton, Okla., Sara (Johnny) Sullivan of Dover, Ohio, Nathaniel Karstens, Lacie Karstens, Alexis Karstens, and Emily Karstens all of Mountainburg, Ark.; his great-grandchildren, Kale, Kayson, Naethen, Eli, Briley, Kooper, Katherina, River, Ryker, Rosalee, Ramsey, Raiden, Kambree, Atticus, Brynlee, and Aurora; his brothers, Wayne (Linda S. Elliott) Karstens of Indianola, Daryl (Linda M. Rothe) Karstens of Atlantic; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Interment will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.

Open visitation will be available on Friday, March 22 from noon until 5:30 p.m. at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation with the family present will be Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Memorials are preferred to the Cass County 4-H Endowment Fund, 805 West 10th Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Dennis' family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com. Funeral Home Roland Funeral Services

