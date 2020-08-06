Diane Denney

Diane Marie Denney, age 64, of Wiota, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Diane was born June 22, 1956, daughter to Kenneth and Lelia (Cue) Christensen. She graduated from the Anita High School in 1975. Later that same year she married Joe Denney at the Anita Methodist Church. Together they raised four children, Quinn, Estel, Nina and Jad.
Prior to Diane's retirement in December of 2019, she worked many jobs throughout her career. Such as being a waitress at Van's Chat and Chew; working the register at Weeds Grocery Store; serving at the Wiota Steakhouse; having a babysitting business at her home; making the doughnuts for Casey's every morning; and being a custodian at the Anita Community Schools, Redwood Steakhouse, Buck Run and Antler Hill Lodges.
Diane was proud of her family and being a loving grandmother. Many hobbies included cooking, baking, and sewing quilts and dresses. Her most precious moments were spending time with family and friends.
Preceding Diane in death were her parents, Kenneth and Leila Christensen and her brother Dannie Christensen.
Those close to her who will be cherishing her memory are her husband of 45 years, Joe; four children, Quinn and wife Molly of Anita, Estel and husband Mike of Manning, Nina and Husband Ben of Anita, and Jad and husband Neil of Des Moines; her grandchildren, Darcy, Carter, Becca, Katelyn, Cooper and Ada; siblings, Dale (Kari) Christensen of Katy, Texas, David (Mona) Christensen of Anita, Deann (Kelly) Koenig of Jonestown, Texas; sister-in-law, Dee Christensen of Missouri Valley; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Wiota Methodist Church, with a burial to follow at the Wiota Cemetery.
Visitation with the family present will take place from 5 – 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 also at the Wiota Methodist Church.
Memorials may be directed to the family in honor of Diane and will be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in handling the arrangements for the Denney family. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.